FIFA will double its funding for women’s football to $1 billion over the next four years, president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday following a meeting of the world governing body’s council.

“The Council decided to put 500 million in addition to the 500 million already budgeted,” Infantino told reporters in Shanghai.

FIFA had earlier this week said it is hoping to renegotiate contracts already signed for the next women’s World Cup in 2023 as it looks to increase the amount of money going to players, sources have told AFP.

“FIFA plan to renegotiate contracts for the women’s World Cup in order to offer much greater bonuses to players,” a source said ahead of a FIFA Council meeting in Shanghai on Thursday.