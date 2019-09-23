The award ceremony will commence by 7:30pm from the famous La Scala in Milan, where the best players and coaches from the men’s and women’s game will be vying for a number of prizes.

Barca star, Lionel Messi is back among the nominees after missing out on making the shortlist last season.

PFA Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Year, Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk is also a nominee.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo who helped win both Serie A and the Italian Super Cup in his first full season at the club.

In a two hour ceremony, there are also prizes up for grabs for the best women’s player, best men’s coach (with Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino battling it out), best women’s coach and the best goalkeeper for the men’s and women’s game.