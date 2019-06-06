FIFA formally welcomes Super Falcons to France 2019

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

World football–ruling body, FIFA on Wednesday formally welcomed African champions Nigeria to the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.

In a session at their Hotel Mercure Reims Centre Cathedral, players and officially performed the ‘Welcome’ ritual and were taken through the rules of the game by FIFA official Sandra Hunt.

A second session, on anti-doping, was guided by Dr. Rheema Alhosani.The sessions were conducted after the Super Falcons’ first training session in Reims which lasted 90 minutes.

The 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals will kick off on Friday with a clash between France and Korea Republic at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Matches will also take place in Grenoble, Le Havre, Lyon, Montpellier, Nice, Reims, Rennes and Valenciennes.

Nigeria file out on Saturday evening against Norway at the Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, and will tackle Korea Republic at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble on 12th June, before taking on France at the Roazhon Park in Rennes on 17th June.