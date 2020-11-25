Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski leads the race for The Best Fifa Men’s Player award as the shortlist was announced on Wednesday.

Lewandowski was last season top scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals, as well as the Bundesliga, with 34, and was a firm favourite for the Ballon d’Or award before it was scrapped this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifa’s rival prize is going ahead, however, and Lewandowski is the favourite to win ahead of the ceremony on December 17.

Joining him on the shortlist are prennial nominees Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Champions League runners-up Paris Saint-Germain’s forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool’s Premier League-winning trio of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane also made the cut. Summer signing Thiago Alcantara is also included following his exploits with Bayern.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, the Premier League’s player of the year last season, also made the shortlist as did Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.