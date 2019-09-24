Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award beating rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil Van Dijk.

The star-studded ceremony took place in Milan’s iconic La Scala Opera House on Monday.

Lionel Messi was happy to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, but the superstar’s focus is now on helping Barcelona respond to a slow start to the La Liga season.

It marked his first major individual honour since claiming his fifth Ballon d’Or in 2015 and the 32-year-old was pleased to land the award.