Fidelity Bank launches new Savings campaign, unveils novel Account Opening initiative

Fidelity Bank Plc has unveiled a novel account opening initiative, just as it launched a new savings promotion campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers of the bank.

The new account opening initiative, the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry, enables members of the public to open online savings accounts through a Quick Response (QR) code which can be scanned from any of the promotional materials such as roll up banners, fliers, posters and newspaper adverts.

This is expected to significantly ease the process of enrollment of new accounts and deepen the penetration of the new savings promo tagged, Get Alert in Millions Season 3, explained Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu, during the launch ceremony at the bank’s corporate Head Office in Lagos Monday.

“This new savings promo is the 8th in 11 years. As with the previous ones, we are motivated to continue to empower our customers by rewarding them with cash and gift items, whilst at the same time promoting the savings culture, in line with the financial inclusion drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” said Mrs. Ugochukwu, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Promo Committee.

Speaking shortly before formally flagging off the promo, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, thanked customers, stating that the bank is motivated to continue to incentivize them for their patronage.

He said it was imperative to acknowledge the contributions of customers to the growing fortunes of the bank.

“Last week, we joined other institutions across the world to observe the 2018 Customer Service Week and I want to use this opportunity to again thank all our customers.

Our impressive half year results attest to your support and with your continued patronage, we are on course to delivering on our financial targets for the year,” he said.

As a customer-centric bank, Okonkwo said Fidelity Bank would continue to leverage technology, in line with its digital retail strategy, to better serve customers, through innovative products, services and solutions.

He reeled our some of the products to include the newly upgraded Fidelity Online Banking, *770# Instant Banking and Flashkey.

“Our online banking solution enables you to transfer foreign exchange seamlessly just as we are the first bank to introduce a chat banking solution that is known as Flashkey.

This solution enables you to effect monetary transfers whilst on any social media platform, without recourse to the online banking platform installed on your mobile device” he stated.

GAIM Season 3, as the new savings promo is called, is expected to run for 9 months till June 2019. The bank, within this period will give out over N120 million in cash and consolation prizes, including weekly airtime rewards.

To participate, Head, Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank, Mr. Richard Madiebo said “customers can open a savings account and grow it to N20, 000 or top up an existing account with N10, 000 or more to qualify for the monthly draws to win N1million or N2 million.

To qualify for the star prize of N3m, he explained that customers are expected to grow their account balances by N50, 000 monthly whilst accounts that maintain a minimum of N200,000 qualify for the grand prize of a whooping N10 million.

“As a bank with branches across the country, the draws ceremonies will be done to ensure that everybody, irrespective of where their accounts are domiciled, stand equal chances of winning” he explained.

There will be a total of six draws to produce 77 cash and 108 consolation prize winners over the duration of the exercise.

The launch ceremony had in attendance the press, regulatory bodies and some winners from previous savings promotion campaigns.

Alhaji GaffarAbdullateef, a previous winner, thanked Fidelity Bank for the N3m he won in the last promo, saying that it “significantly gave boost to his business”.

Assistant Director, National Lotteries Regulatory Commission, Joy Okuna, praised Fidelity Bank for the transparency displayed in the last promos.

As regulators, our duty is to ensure that promos are conducted transparently and I must attest to the high degree of transparency that we see with all Fidelity Bank savings campaigns and we expect no less from this” she stated.