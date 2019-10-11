The International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) Niger State Chapter, has called for stiffer penalty against perpetrators of rape.

The state chairperson of FIDA, Mrs Christiana Barau, made the call on Friday during a courtesy call on the leadership of the State House of Assembly in Minna.

“Our main objective is to fight for the rights of women and children in the society and we want adequate laws in place to help us in this fight.

“And one of the biggest issues facing this vulnerable group of people is the issue of rape.

“There is hardly a day you don’t read stories of rape in our state and country as a whole and the problem is getting worse by the day,” she added.

She also tasked the Assembly on the domestication of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

“The passage of the ACJA will bring about the speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

“We have seen other states adopt it and it is really working for them and we want the same in Niger,” she added

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Abdullahi Wuse, restated the commitment of the legislature to strengthen laws affecting women and children.

Wuse also called for behaviour change among Nigerians to stem the increasing wave of rape in the country .

(NAN)