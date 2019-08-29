The Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) unit of the police says it has opened investigation against a former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice-Admiral Jubril Usman over alleged proxy ownership of three bank accounts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, disclosed this in response to a petition filed by the Executive Secretary of Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI).

The reply to the petition dated August 20, with number: CR:3000/FIB/TE/FHQ/ABJ/VOl.22/933 was addressed to the executive secretary of the ARDI.

The FIB letter is titled: “Investigation activities: Re: Petition against former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice Admiral Jubril Usman, for suspected illegal ownership and control by proxy of at least 3 Zenith Bank accounts containing funds suspected to be proceeds of corruption.’’

The letter reads in part: “I am directed to acknowledge the receipt of your petition, dated July 29, on the above subject matter and to inform you that investigation into the case has commenced.

“Accept the warm regards of the assistant inspector general of police (FIB) please.’’

Usman is currently standing trial on allegation of N600 million fraud before Justice A.S. Umar at the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Usman, a member of the All Progressive Congress was disqualified from contesting the governorship ticket of the party in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election.