FHC Chief Judge waives default fees for filing of processes

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has signed Practice Direction No.2, 2021 exempting Payment of Default Fees for Filing of Processes during the JUSUN strike from April 6 to June 14, 2021.

This was contained in a statement by the court’s Chief Information Officer, Catherine Nwandu.

According to the statement, the decision to waive the fees is contained in fresh practice directions issued by the Chief Judge and communicated to all judges of the court.

The statement reads: “Following the resumption of work after the strike action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) from 6th day of April 2021 to 14th day of June 2021 which affected court proceedings and filling of processes, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honourable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announces to Hon. judges, stakeholders and the general public, the essential need for a new practice direction on exemption of payment of default fees for filling. of processes.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred on him, he thereby issues the following practice directions: (1) Computation of time for filing of court processes and payment of default fees for extension of time;

“Notwithstanding the provisions of Order 48 Rule 4 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 on the computation of time for filling of court processes or doing an act as provided by the Rules and payment of default fees for extension of time thereof, the period covering the JUSUN strike action, being from 6th day of April, 2021 to 14th day of June, 2021, is hereby exempted.

“Applicability: These practice directions shall save to the extent or as may be otherwise directed by the Chief Judge, apply to both criminal and civil causes and matters in the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

“Citation: These practice directions shall be cited as the Federal High Court (Exemption of Payment of Default Fees for Filing of Processes) Practice Directions (No. 2) 2021.

“The practice directions take effect from Tuesday, the 15th day of June 2021.”

Daily times recalls that JUSUN had on April 6 embarked on the industrial dispute to press home their demand for financial autonomy for the Judicial arm of government, an action which grounded court proceedings across Nigeria.

The strike was only suspended last Thursday after 64 days of crippling court activities nationwide.