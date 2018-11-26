FG’s Social Investment: Kaduna gets N13.5bn in 3 years- Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has disclosed that Kaduna State has since the inception of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), benefited over N13.5 billion.

Mrs. Ahmed said that President Muhammadu Buhari was leading the revolutionary process of unprecedented infrastructural development and the largest social investment programme in Nigeria’s history.

The minister made this known at the weekend during the disbursement of empowerment funds to women at the Federal College of Education, Zaria, Zone 1 of Kaduna State.

She noted that the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF) project has confirmed the political will of the state government to toe the line of social investment alongside infrastructural investment.

Special adviser to the minister on media and communications, Mr. Paul Ella Abechi, stated that the minister said, “there is still more grounds to be covered.”

She reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the programme, relentlessly and continuously.

According to her, “The Federal Government through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) has since inception began implementing a number of programmes targeted at improving the lives of Nigerians especially the poor and vulnerable members of our society.

Kaduna State, fortunately, is a beneficiary of all the interventions that make up the NSIP, with investment exceeding N13.5 billion.

She explained, “There are over 18,000 N-Power volunteers in Kaduna State in addition to 585 Npower build trainees. For these beneficiaries, we have expended over N4 billion.

“The National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme has so far reached over 1million pupils in about 4,000 schools and has created a sustainable means of livelihood for the over 12,000 women engaged as cooks under the programme.

On this programme in Kaduna State alone, we have spent, on your behalf, over ₦8 billion.

“Another component of the NSIP, the Government Enterprise & Empowerment Programme (GEEP) has given about N1billion to almost 20,000 beneficiaries. The poorest of the poor have begun benefitting from the National Cash Transfer Programme.

In Kaduna State, 10,482 persons have benefitted from a total of ₦314 million.

Mrs. Ahmed who reiterated the need for support from State Governments, commended the efforts of Kaduna State’s government is doing with KADSWEF is a superb support to our efforts.

I have also been informed that has announced the expansion of the fund to ₦400 million in 2019, ₦800 million in 2020 and ₦1 billion subsequently.