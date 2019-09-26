.Action will rectify effects of smuggling of products on Nigeria’s economy- Aliero

Though the Senate commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision to order the closure of Nigeria’s land borders with neighbouring countries, some lawmakers faulted the policy for being counter-productive and unable to solve smuggling and security problems identified with porous borders.

While the Senate appreciated what it described as patriotic decision of the President to halt illegal important of consumable products into the country through neighbouring countries and attempt to control dangerous infiltration of small arms and light weapons into the country, antagonists of the policy said it has impacted negatively on the economy, inflicting more hardship on Nigerians and suppressing economic activities.

The Federal Government had last month temporarily ordered the closure of all land borders and it was alleged that economic activities in these areas have come to a halt with neighbouring nations.

Following deliberations at plenary on Wednesday on a motion on “the impact if border closure on the Nigerian economy” sponsored by Sen. Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) and co – sponsored by eight others, the upper chamber lauded Buhari, insisting that the closure will “rectify the deteriorating effect on our country of persistent smuggling of products that negatively affect the Nigerian economy and the well-being of our nation”.

The Senate urged the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to increase diplomatic outreach to the government of the Republic of Benin, Cameroun, Niger and Chad to take urgent measures to stop their countries from being used as smuggling base to perpetuate the illegal importation of unwanted goods into Nigeria.

The upper chamber also urged the Nigerian Customs Service and the Security Services to intensify the curbing of smuggling across the borders.

The Senate reassured friendly countries around the world that the border closure should not be perceived as a punitive measure targeted at them but a necessary action to save our economy from collapse and protect our people from terrorism and insecurity.

It as well called for a review of Nigeria border control mechanism for effective manning of the border.

The Senate noted that as a result of the situation in the border towns, the Nigerian economy is experiencing a lot of positive derivatives that is impacting on the country.

“For instance, fuel smuggling has significantly reduced, thereby saving the country billions of scarce foreign exchange spent by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to import fuel into Nigeria.

“The Group Managing Director of NNPC during a press conference recently stated that smugglers are no longer finding it easy to smuggle petroleum products through the land borders.

“Consequently, petroleum products have become readily available in every part of the country:

“The Senate notes that the smuggling of textile and vegetable oil imported from Malaysia through the land borders which has negatively affected local production is equally grounded to a halt. The good news of the Federal government’s action is that it has led to revival of local production of vegetable oil, and increased employment generation;

“The Senate notes and appreciate other products like rice, processed frozen chicken, tomato puree and tomato paste frozen fish, sugar that come into Nigeria through Benin to Cameroun Republic land borders have also stopped,” Senator Aliero stated.

While senators Samuel Egwu (PDP Ebonyi), Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu), Mohammed Sabo (APC Jigawa South West), Emmanuel Bwarcha (PDP Taraba) among others argued in favour of the policy, some senators held contrary views to the Senate position on the border closure policy.

Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia), in his contribution, said the closure of the border has affected the prices of food and other services in the market which are predominantly ferried through land borders.

He added that farmers and other small business owners are struggling to ply their legitimate trade across the borders, wondering why the Government has decided to punish Nigerians.

He called on government to give a time frame arguing that open window in the present circumstance is counter-productive.

Blaming the porous border on the failure of government officials that failed to do their job, the minority leader said “because the job of customs officers and immigration is to let legitimate trade go through and illegitimate trade barred from going through.

“For us in Nigeria, we should ask ourselves the question when we are told that everyday 60 million litres of petroleum is consumed in Nigeria and 30 million is smuggled, then every tanker with 33, 000 litres which means if it is one million litres, you can get the number of trucks.

“If it is a million litres multiplied by 30, what it tells us is that there are some things that are far more than just what we are looking at to say that people are just smuggling fuel,” he added.

A former Minister of Interior, Sen. Abba Moro, said that there are currently 87 legitimate land borders in the country, while illegal land borders currently stand at 1,197.

He lamented that the closure has affected Nigerians who carry out legitimate trades along the borders, while those who are engaged in smuggling are still plying their trade through the illegal borders.

He called on government to come up with a permanent solution that will serve the interest of Nigerians. He said the current policy is counter-productive.

“I think that we are administering the wrong dose of medicine for a sickness that seeks to kill us. I think that issues of this nature occur and smuggling is involved, to my mind there is a list of option.

“As I speak to you now, we have about 87 legitimate routes into Nigeria. On the contrary Mr. President, we have 1097 illegal routes into Nigeria.

“When we close the legitimate routes, the problem of our people is compounded by the fact that those who do legitimate businesses become stranded as they are caught in the cross fire.

“As am talking to you today (yesterday), our legitimate importers of goods are stranded at the borders. Some of the goods are perishables. They will waste.

“Even those who have paid their duties are not even allowed to cross the borders. It will interest us to know that we are more of a consuming country, than a manufacturing country. Most of the items that we consume here are imported through our borders.

“When we close our borders, the impact is more on our people, than even the solution we tried to find to it.

“As we close our borders, the revenues that accrue to us through legitimate business are not coming in again. It means therefore that activities of the borders will be stunted and stagnant for this period that our borders are closed.”

Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswan, while contributing, wondered why agencies responsible for policing the borders have failed to carry out their duties.

He specifically queried the relevance of Immigration, Border Commission and others. He urged his colleagues to assist President Buhari by appropriating more funds to Border Commission and others to get aircrafts and provide aerial surveillance.

Former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, said while he supports the security benefits of the closure, he is however opposed to the hardship it has brought to Nigerians living along the borders.

In his contribution, Senator Adeola said the local production of food items cannot meet the demands of Nigerians. He said some Nigerians have been trapped and can’t return to the country as a result of the closure of the borders.