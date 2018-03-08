FGC Ohafia Acting Principal has done well, confirm him – PTA, staff, stakeholders, others tell ministry

The Parents/Teachers Association, staff and stakeholders in Federal Government College last Saturday, urged the Federal Ministry of Education, as a matter of concern to confirm the acting Principal of College, Ohafia Mr. Victor Odunze as the substantive principal of the unity school.

This was following a successful hosting of the school’s 17th annual inter-house sports competition and the peaceful and orderly conduct of the school’s PTA election two weeks ago, even as school pleads for more staff quarters, modern clinic for the school.

Kick-starting the call after the annual inter-house sports competition, a paramount ruler in Ohafia and the Ujurueze II of Ebem Oha, HRM Eze Samuel A. Okorie said that since the four months Mr. Odunze has been handling the affairs of the school, there has been peace and order in the school, pointing at the successful hosting of the inter-house sports as an example.

“The sports competition went on smoothly and the principal has done well. The federal Ministry of education should confirm him as the substantive principal so as to sustain the relative peace in the school under him.

“He should be confirmed as he is capable of handling the school”, the royal father pleaded with the Federal Government”.

According to the newly elected Chairman, Parents/Teachers Association, PTA of the school and Special assistant to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Forestry, Hon. Propa Okoro Nwabueze, the acting school Principal Mr. Odunze has so far done well within few months in office.

”I am calling on the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of Education to confirm him as the Principal. Since he started acting as the Principal, we have maximum peace in the school, even teacher/management relationship with students have tremendously improved.

“He is transparent and disciplined, even the relationship between management and staff has improved and is cordial. I commend his efforts”.

The FGC Ohafia PTA boss used the opportunity to appeal to the federal government through the federal Ministry of Education that staff quarters are highly needed in the school, “so as to have enough teachers living in the school who will take care of the students when during off-classes period.

“The number of staff living in the school after school period is not enough as many are living off-school compound. The quarters will afford the school enough staff to take of our children when in school.

A parent, Mrs Ebere M. C expressed her opinion as such, “Since I have been coming to the school, I have never seen such a relative peace and manner parents are treated these days. The acting Principal is so humane that he personally takes care of every guardian’s problem and ensures you leave the school smiling and satisfied

“I recommend the federal school authorities to please, confirm Mr. Odunzeh as the substantive school principal of the school as I can now leave my children in the school with losing sleep.

Two school staff who chose to speak on condition of anonymity said that since few months Mr Odunze became the acting Principal, the school has been quiet and interpersonal relationships in the school has improved, while school activities has been smooth.

“We are excited and happy with him”, the staff said.

Earlier during his address at the school’s 17th annual inter-house sports competition, the Director, Basic and Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, M. M. Karage expressed his awareness of the challenges confronting the development of sports, “especially inadequate sporting facilities and equipment”, stating “Massive injection of funds to provide these facilities and equipment is required and this cannot be borne by the government alone”.

Sports he said, contributes to the growth and development of an individual and society. “It promotes healthy living, inculcates the spirit of sportsmanship and affords the individual the opportunity to showcase hidden talents.

“Sporting activities help to bring [people together to foster peace, unity, understanding and international cooperation”, he said and thanked the school‘s PTA and friends of the college for their intervention in the school, while urging them not to relent in their efforts to assist the school.

In his speech, the acting principal, Mr. Victor Odunze expressed his excitement over the event as the first under his watch and thanked the staff of the school, who he said he has enjoyed their supports.

While describing sports as not a means of recreation but also as a “vehicle for social interaction and a therapy for enhancing sound mind in a sound body”, pleaded with governments at all levels, as well as well-meaning individuals for their support in the area of sports equipment which include “jerseys, footballs, volleyball, table tennis, soccer boots, badminton courts and complete sets of sports kit for use by the students”.

He thanked the Federal Ministry of Education for providing the enabling environment for sports to thrive in all Federal Unity Colleges and called on corporate organizations and individuals to invest in school sports with a view to producing sportsmen and women for the country.

Speaking with DAILY TIMES later, the Acting principal disclosed that the few staff quarters in the school are dilapidated and needs renovation and if possible, new ones.

According to him, the school clinic, he said needs re-equipping and be modernized, while more staff should be engaged as the population of the school is outweighing the little clinic that exists in the school.

It would be recalled that within this four months Odunze was at the head of the school, a lot of achievements have been recorded internally and externally.

Take for instance there has been remarkable improvement in the meals that are being served the students in terms of quality and quantity.

Academically, the college has been faring well amongst it peers as in the last WAEC, the school recorded an overall of 94% pass in English language and mathematics, while a student of the school, one Miss Ukachukwu Maryann had a total of 7 A’s, as well as ranked third in the nationwide UTME with a score of 365.

A student simply told DAILY TIMES, we are enjoying, Pal is feeding us well now.

By Sunday Nwakanma – Umuahia