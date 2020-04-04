Isa Ali Pantami

The Minister of Communication and Digital economy, Ali Isa Pantami has debunked ongoing reports that the federal government has issued licence for 5G network in some parts of the country.

The Minister made this known in a statement on Saturday.

The statement reads “The attention of my office has been drawn to the public concern about the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) in Nigeria.

“Based on available records at my office and the earlier report received from the regulator, I would like to clarify as follows:

“The National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G;

“No license has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country;

iii. A 3-month study trial commenced on the 25th of November, 2019 in order to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.

“As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial; and

‘The trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing,”

According to Pantami, the federal government places high priority on the welfare, health and security of Nigerians, and therefore would not jeopardize the health of citizens in a bid for technological advancement.

He added that government will not act on the speculations only, but rather take informed decision on 5G after due consultation with experts and the public.

The minister also said he has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission to engage citizens on any questions or concerns they may have regarding 5G.

Senator Dino Melaye in a viral video had Al that 5G network had been deployed in Maitama of the FCT and Ikeja in Lagos.

He added that the technology has reaction on human cells and has been developed as a flu which comes in form of the virus.

Melaye said it forms part of the conspiracy theory which is aimed at wiping off many people around the world, while calling on the federal government to disengage any telecommunication company that has deployed the technology.