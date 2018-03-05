FG yet to release money for 2017 pension, PENCOM tells retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has replied retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) that the Federal Government is yet to release money for payment of pension benefits to workers who retired from March 2017

The Commission’s Head of Corporate Communications, Peter Aghahowa, while reacting to retirees’ demanding for their pension payment, said they would be paid as soon as the Federal Government releases money to the Commission.

He, however, stated that the Federal Government has released money for pension payment to retirees, who retired between January to February 2017, adding that the Commission was prepared to pay the retirees a few weeks from now.

Meanwhile, the retirees, under the auspices of the Association of Federal Contributory Scheme Pensioners, Oyo State chapter, in a letter to PenCom, demanded to be paid their pension. They said the commission with the Federal Government had promised them prompt payment of pension immediately after retirement or at most, three months after.

The retirees lamented that they have stopped paying them upon retirement, noting that the bad old days of retirement is back.

President of the Association, Chief Amao Shittu and the Secretary, Prince E.A. Akingbade, stated that the promise ought to be kept in order to preserve the life of pensioners and those of their family members and dependents.

