FG will punish lawmakers who summoned Buhari over insecurity – Fayose

Ayo Fayose, A former governor of Ekiti State, told members of the House of Representatives to be ready to face punishment from the federal government for summoning President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before the House.

On Tuesday, December 1 Fayose made the statement in reaction to the summons issued by the lawmakers demanding the president to brief the House on the true state of the security situation in the country.

Fayose has accused members of the National Assembly of failing in their duties.

Daily Times reports the former governor, via Twitter, alleged that the government would start harassing the lawmakers who spearheaded the motion for the invitation through the following means:

1. He said that the lawmakers should expect an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

2. Fayose claimed the bank accounts of the House of Representatives members would be frozen by the anti-graft commission. Zabarmari massacre: This is what Buhari should do amid insecurity challenges – Northern group kicks

3. The former governor also alleged that the lawmakers could be arrested for plotting to bring down Buhari’s government.

The former governor, however, stated that he would be surprised if the president decides to honor the invitation.

READ ALSO: Nigerian traders in Ghana raise alarm over fresh shops closure

Fayose further criticized the current lawmakers in the National Assembly. He said the federal lawmakers who should be adequately representing the people have become like toothless bulldogs.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lent his voice against the recent mindless killing of innocent Nigerians in Borno state by some insurgents.

Osinbajo said the federal government needs the experience of locals affected by insurgency, especially in terms of intelligence gathering.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is already looking at how to deal with the insurgency in more innovative and effective ways.