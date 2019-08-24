Following the fraud list released yesterday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Friday has Warned alleged 88 Nigerians to submit themselves to the American authorities, without which the Nigerian government would extradite them.

Dabiri-Erewa, said this in a statement, while expressing displeasure at the list released yesterday, warning that the indicted Nigerians should turn themselves in to American authorities to clear their names.

In her statement, she said, “We also ask those accused in Nigeria to voluntarily turn themselves in to American authorities to clear their names without which the Nigerian government should extradite them if relevant international treaties between the two governments are invoked.”

She stated that the accused Nigerians should appear to the American authorities even if they are innocent, pending courts pronouncement against them.

“We acknowledge the fact that accusation does not mean guilt, and we hope that all the accused will be given fair and speedy trial” she said.

“While such actions ultimately have negative effect on the image of the country, the commission, however, reiterates as it has always done, that the actions of a few Nigerians involved in criminal activities is not and can never be what the majority of Nigerians represent.”

The FBI indictment alleges that the defendants and others used various online fraud schemes including business email compromise (BEC) frauds, romance scams, and schemes targeting the elderly, to defraud victims out of millions of dollars.