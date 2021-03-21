FG will be held responsible if Gov. Ortom is assassinated – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has warned that the Federal Government will be held responsible if the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom is assassinated.



He warns that if the Benue State governor is killed, the country could be plunged into another civil war.



Reacting to an attempt on the Benue State Governor’s life by gunmen who trailed him to a riverbank in Tyo Mu along the Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of the State Governor Wike says the Federal Government should be prepared to bury Nigeria If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria.



The Rivers State Governor also recalls how the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major General Jamil Sarham, and All Progressives Congress chieftains had concluded a plan to assassinate him during the 2019 general election.



He describes it as disturbing the growing trend where the lives of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened.