FG welcomes Thomas-Greenfield as next U.S Ambassador to United Nations

The Nigerian government has welcomed the nomination of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations.

U.S. President-elect, Joe Biden had nominated Thomas-Greenfield jettisoned under Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to the UN on November 25, Daily Times reports.

According to a statement signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye on Thursday, November 26, Thomas-Greenfield has been a friend of Nigeria and Africa who has played an important role in getting the U.S. to support the democratic process in Nigeria and other African countries.

”we are confident in her new role and she will help promote greater U.S. government at the multilateral level,” Nwonye stated.

Amb Thomas -Greenfield is a career diplomat who has served as an Ambassador in Africa and as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.