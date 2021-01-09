FG warns public against using Lagos Airport Road fly-over

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Olukayode Popoola on Friday advised the public to stay off Airport Road fly-over in Lagos dangerously burnt by fire, pending the determination of its structural safety.

The bridge which runs over Toyota Bus Stop on the Apapa-Oshodi OjotaOworonshoki Expressway being reconstructed was engulfed by fire when a petrol tanker burst into flames on Thursday.

The federal and Lagos State governments on Friday carried out a joint inspection to know the extent of damage to the bridge and adjoining roads.

Leading the state and federal officials, Popoola raised concerns over the safety of the bridge, saying that its structural integrity was yet to be ascertained.

He said during the inspection that samples were being taken from the burnt bridge for analysis to be able to ascertain the level of damage and where to carry out repairs.

Popoola said that 200 meters of the rigid pavement of the Apapa-OshodiOjota-Oworonshoki Expressway reconstruction project being carried by the Dangote Group was burnt.

He added that the deck of the fly-over was burnt and its pier badly damaged, raising fears of structural instability of the bridge.

The controller said that the bridge was barricaded after the fire because of safety concerns, regretting that the barriers were however, removed at night by unknown persons.

Popoola warned that there would be risks in using the bridge, adding that “we are taking some samples to go and analyze before we know the structural stability, but physically, a lot of damage has been done to this pier of the bridge.

“The integrity is already compromised. Yesterday the road was barricaded, but in the night some people went and removed the barricade.

We are advising that members of the public should not take the risk of using this bridge.” Popoola said that about 200 meters of the bridge deck as well as the pavement of Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway being reconstructed was affected by the inferno.

He added that one of the piers – pillars of the bridge – was badly burnt, making the ministry unsure of the structural integrity and safety of the bridge.

He said that outcome of tests would ensure appropriate action on the flyover constructed by Julius Berger Plc as well as the highway under reconstruction by the Dangote Group.