FG warns job seekers against fraudsters, no money is required for appointment

The federal government has warned job seekers in the country to be wary of individuals who pose as government employees in order to give employment in exchange for large sums of money.

Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, issued the notice in a statement released on Wednesday.

All job placements and recruitment into all government offices in Nigeria, according to Belgore, are completely free.

“It has been documented that some unscrupulous government employees have taken advantage of job seekers, requiring them to part with large sums of money under the guise of securing government appointments.

“The Ministry has put up several notifications and warnings- advising these desperate job seekers to avoid like a plague, such money requests by government officials.

“All job placements and recruitments into all government offices in Nigeria are-ABSOLUTELY FREE-NO MONEY IS REQUIRED FOR ANY APPOINTMENT.

“The Management of the Ministry of Interior is hereby making this clarification and public enlightenment- advising all applicants to follow the necessary procedures of applying into any of its Agencies’ job vacancies.

“They are also to be wary of any official, requesting for money for job placement which the Ministry frowns at with punishment attached, in line with the Public Service Rule of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement said.