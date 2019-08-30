The Federal government has called on the South African government to speed up the trail of the police men who allegedly killed a Nigerian man, named Pius Abiaziem.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this call, on Friday, in a statement issued by Gabriel Odu, the Media Assistant, NIDCOM, in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa, who made this call in furtherance to the arrest and trial of the suspects, urged the South African Police to expedite action on the matter and speed up their trial and of others being tried for an offence committed against Nigerians.

Reports say that, South African authorities responded that four members of the South African police service have been arrested and would be charged to court immediately.

NAN reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, on Wednesday, said his government is working to end killings of Nigerians in his country.

Ramaphosa, said this in Japan, venue of the ongoing 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The South African leader said he feels pained by the situation, especially looking at the relationship between Nigeria and his country which has spanned many years.

Abiaziem, was reportedly picked up by South African police officers in an eatery and taken to his home for a search and interrogation. He reportedly asked the policemen to kill him in his house instead of taking him to an unknown place.

An argument between him and the South African police officers degenerated so fast that a gunshot was fired, leading to Abiaziem’s death in South Africa on Aug.23.

The deceased was married to a South African who was present at the scene of the incident.