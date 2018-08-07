FG urges lottery operators to sit up or have their license revoke

The Federal Government has charged operators and organisations licensed to engage in lottery businesses to sit up or have their licenses revoked.

Secretary to Government of Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha who dropped this hint Monday, at Umuezeoka General Hospital in Ezza North Local Government of Ebonyi state where he presented medical equipment, pointed out that the present government is poised to diversifying its revenue base.

Mustapha further noted that government would soon approve new operational guidelines with a view to remove its inefficiencies in lottery business.

He explained that the proposed modification would affect the operations of the two agencies, the National Lottery Commission and the National Lottery Fund so as to strengthening its capacity.

“Government is presently in the process of approving new regulation and operational Guidelines with a view to remove its inefficiencies.

“The purpose is to strengthen the capacity of the two agencies, National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the National Lottery Trust Fund to perform their functions effectively.

“Accordingly, persons and organisations licensed to engage in national lottery business must therefore sit up and perform or have their licenses revoked”, he said.

Mustapha, represented by the permanent Secretary Special Duties Office of SGF, Chief Williams Alo charged the people of Umuezeoka and the management of the hospital to protect and make judicious use of the equipment.

Similarly, the Acting Executive Secretary of National Lottery Fund, Mallam Bello Maigari added that the programme was to reaffirm President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s commitment towards advancing, uplifting and promoting access to good healthcare in the country.