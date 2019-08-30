As a tool for disseminating information to the populace, the Federal Government has urge journalists especially the broadcast industry to use its platform to encourage productivity and national unity.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this during the 5th Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, NBC lecture at the Transcorp Hotel Abuja, noting that in recent times, our information space has been filled with content that test the unity and peace of the country.

The Minister represented by by Mrs. Priscilla Ihuoma, Director, Public Communications and National Orientation said: “These contents circulate within the social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and many other social media platforms.

“Some of these contents which are mostly unverifiable find their ways into the main stream media, in form of fake news.

“I will enjoin the broadcast media to constructively make use of the social media contents with great sense of patriotism for peace and unity in Nigeria.”

He stated that as journalists/Broadcasters, we are expected to encourage the populace to partner with the government in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges facing our dear country, from corruption, infrastructural deficit to criminality.

“Accordingly, the broadcast industry owns it as a duty to Nigerians to use its platform to encourage productivity, patriotism, national unity and cohesion.”

In his earlier remarks, the DG of the Commission, Is’shaq Modibo Kawu with the year’s celebration marking the 27 anniversary of the commission, the event is testimony of the vision of its founding fathers as well as a tribute to the succeeding train of leadership of the commission.

The year’s annual lecture with theme: “Contemporary Challenge of the Nigeria State; Need for Constructive Broadcasting”, has a Professor of History at the Nigeria Defense Academy, Kaduna Ahmed Adam as guest lecturer.

The DG pointed that in the social objectives of the NBC code section 0.2.2.1, sub section ii, Nigerian broadcasting is to “provide a functional level of enlightenment for the Nigerian populace,” and is also requested to “promote the acquisition or pursuit of knowledge”; and section c, expects that “Broadcasting shall promote values and norms, which foster the well-being and cooperation of the various segments of the Nigerian society.”

He also said Section 0.2.2.4 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code deals with the Political Objectives of broadcasting, and without ambiguity, requested that it must “contribute to the development of national unity and participatory democracy” and section c. saying, broadcasting should “promote social justice based on the responsibilities and rights of the individuals in the society.”

Kawu urged the industry to extract maximum mileage from today’s lecture as well as the accompanying interrogations, in order to deepen our sense of responsibility to our country, as well as enrich the content of our broadcasts.

In his contribution, Chairman of the NBC, Alhaji Ikra Aliyu Bilbis maintained that in line with its regulatory function, the NBC since 1993 has in collaboration with stakeholders produced a code for the practice of broadcasting in Nigeria.

He revealed the plan to build a befitting structure that will house its headquarters in the Federal Capital city.

“This structure will be fitted with state-of-the-art monitoring facilities to enable a proper monitoring of the broadcast airwaves in the Country,” he said.