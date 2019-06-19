FG unleashes ICPC to probe constituency projects

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

To further deepen the anti- corruption crusade of the Buhari administration, the federal government has beamed its searchlight on the legislative arm of government.

The government has ordered the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to commence full scale investigation of various constituency projects claimed to have been executed by National Assembly members nationwide.

The probe which kicks off today in selected 12 states across the six geo-political zones of the federation will also examine roles played by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the execution of the projects.

The probe according to government sources is to check the siphoning of public funds through questionable projects, reiterating that the ICPC was mandated to verify and track projects which have been identified in some selected states, with two states in each zone.

The 12 pilot states are Kogi and Benue in the North Central; Adamawa and Bauchi states in the North-East and Sokoto and Kano states in the North West.

Others are Imo and Enugu states in the South East; Lagos and Osun states in the South West and Akwa Ibom and Edo states in the South South.

During the course of the investigation, members of the 8th National Assembly, including those re-elected into the 9th National Assembly may be invited for clarifications in respect of the locations of their constituency projects and the cost expended.