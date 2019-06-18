FG unleashes ICPC to probe Constituency projects nationwide

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

To further deepens the anti- corruption crusade of the Buhari administration, the Federal Government has beamed its searchlight on the legislative arm of government.

The government has ordered the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to commence full scale investigation of various constituency projects claimed to have been executed by federal lawmakers nationwide.

The probe which kicks off today in selected 12 states across the six geopolitical zones of the federation will also examine roles played by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in execution of those projects.

The probe according to hovernment source was to check the siphoning of public funds through questionable projects.

The ICPC was mandated to verify and track projects which have been identified in some selected states, with two states in each zone.

The 12 pilot states are Kogi and Benue in the North Central , Adamawa and Bauchi states in the North-East, and Sokoto and Kano States in the North West.

Others are Imo and Enugu states in South East ; Lagos and Osun tates in South West and Akwa Ibom and Edo states in South South.

During the course of investigation, members of the 8th National Assembly including those re-elected into the 9th Assembly might be invited for clarifications of the locations of the projects and the cost expended.