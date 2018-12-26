FG trains 119 Katsina youths on agricultural production

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sport Development has rounded off a two-week national capacity building on sustainable livelihood for unemployed youths. Speaking at the occasion, Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, congratulated the participants for successful completion of the empowerment programme on Agriculture. Dalung, who was represented by the Ministry’s Director, Enterprises Development, Mr Oduyebo Adelulu, said the workshop was organised to train unemployed youths on entrepreneurship in agriculture. He said that it was as part of the Federal Government’s commitment to diversify the nation’s economy through agricultural production and employment generation. According to Dalung, the ministry of youth and sports, through national youths’ empowerment programmes, had trained over 800 youths in agro-investments and vocational skills. He thanked Katsina State Government and other stakeholders for their contributions towards the success of the programme aimed at improving the living condition of teeming youths. Earlier, the Programme’s Coordinator, Mr Olugbenga Momah, said 119 youths were selected from the 19 states of Northern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory to benefit from the empowerment. Momah said that 48 of the participants were trained on production of maize crop, while 71 were trained on irrigation farming. He expressed optimism that the programme would contribute towards reducing youth unemployment and creating job opportunities through agriculture. The coordinator commended the ministry of youth and sports and other relevant agencies for their commitment towards the development of youths. Yusuf Abdulrahman, a participant from Gombe, spoke on behalf of other participants, expressing appreciation to the Federal government for the programme. Abdulrahman assured that they would utilise the funds given to them judiciously. NAN reports that the highlight of the occasion was the presentation of certificates and gifts to the participants.