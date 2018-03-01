FG to train 100 rice farmers in Kebbi

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, says the Federal Government will train 100 rice farmers in Kebbi, as part of efforts to boost rice production in the country.

The minister said this on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, when he declared open the two-day Farmers Forum and Exhibition, jointly organised by the Kebbi Ministry of Agriculture and Daily Trust Newspapers.

Ogbeh, who was represented by a director in the ministry, Mr Abdullahi Shehu, said that the state governor ,Atiku Bagudu had elevated the status of Kebbi in commercial rice production.

He said that the training of the 100 farmers from Kebbi in commercial rice production was in recognition of the success which the state government had recorded in rice production under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In his remarks, Bagudu said that additional investments were required to significantly improve rice production in the country.