FG to provide six million homes with solar power in three months

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The federal government disclosed on Friday that it is set to provide at least six million homes with solar power within the next three months.

The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Agba, who made this disclosure in Abuja, noted that President Mohammadu Buhari has given approval for the exercise to start and beneficiaries would be given the opportunity to pick homes to be powered.

Agba who disclosed that apart from the solar power more electricity projects will be executed across the country during the year called on youths to take advantage of the ongoing registration exercise saying, it is an ample opportunity for more people from the state to key into the vision of the APC led government.

He said, “Bekwarra had no light for almost six years but recently, electricity was restored to the area and also in Obudu, the entire local government was in darkness for over six weeks but just within twenty-four hours of his intervention electricity was restored there.

‘’So, for all these and many more that I have not mentioned and that would come, we need to join APC. APC will make us to reap the dividends of democracy”.

Agba encouraged young people to get involved in politics to bring the change they desire. “To our great youths, I want to encourage them to get involved. The best form of protest is during election and the surest part for the youths to get more involved in politics is by joining the APC.

“Cultism doesn’t pay. Disrespect for elders, leaders does not pay. You need to prepare yourselves for opportunities by going to school and cultivating good and responsible habits”, he added.