Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, says the federal government will prosecute saboteurs of its Social Investment Programmes (SIPs).

Uwais gave the warning in a statement by the Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office (NSIO), Justice Bibiye, on Sunday in Abuja.

Uwais said the federal government would continue to mainstream the principles of transparency, accountability and probity in the implementation of the SIPs of the Buhari administration.

She said efforts were being intensified to track down those bent on sabotaging the SIPs by exploiting beneficiaries for personal gains, or sensationalise untruths to discredit the efforts at uplifting poorer citizens of the country from poverty.

Uwais said National Social Investment Office is working with the relevant security agencies to ensure that those found wanting were arrested and prosecuted.

She responded against the backdrop of media reports which quoted her to have accused monarchs and other traditional rulers in the country of collecting bribes from beneficiaries of the SIPs.

The presidential aide urged members of the public to dismiss such reports as sensationalism and a total misrepresentation of facts because she never mentioned traditional rulers as among those demanding kickbacks from SIPs beneficiaries in rural areas.

According to Uwais, her comments at the function, organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, a non-governmental organisation were based on the outcome of an investigation triggered by an individual in the audience.

She said that the concerns raised at the event related to complaints by some beneficiaries who alleged being short-changed by some community leaders in Osun state.

“At a similar event held sometime ago, a young man had publicly reported that some beneficiaries were being short-changed in his community, so I promised to have it investigated.

“This investigation was carried out by ANEEJ, the principal monitor of disbursements of the Abacha funds.

“The report of the investigation revealed that the disclosures were essentially factual; some community leaders and local government officials were in the habit of demanding levies after payment is concluded in the communities,’’ Uwais confirmed.