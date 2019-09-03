The federal government has appealed to Nigerians not to attack South
African companies operating in Nigeria in retaliation for the ongoing
xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information
and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described as deeply disturbing the
reports that some Nigerians, angered by the xenophobic attacks in
South Africa, have started attacking South African companies in
Nigeria.
He said that targetting South African companies in Nigeria for attack
is, for Nigerians, a classic case of cutting off your nose to spite your face, because the investors in such companies, especially MTN and Shoprite, are Nigerians.
Alhaji Mohammed said the majority of the workers in the South African
companies operating in Nigeria are also Nigerians, meaning that its
Nigerian workers who will be hardest hit if such companies are forced
to shut down for fear of attacks.
He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is already taking
decisive measures to put an end to the persistent xenophobic attacks
against Nigerians in South Africa.
”President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a Special Envoy to convey
to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, his
concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the
situation.
”Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, acting
on the instruction of Mr. President, has summoned the South African
High Commissioner to Nigeria to get a brief on the situation; express
Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and secure
assurance of the safety of their lives and property,” the Minister
said.
