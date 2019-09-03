The federal government has appealed to Nigerians not to attack South

African companies operating in Nigeria in retaliation for the ongoing

xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information

and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described as deeply disturbing the

reports that some Nigerians, angered by the xenophobic attacks in

South Africa, have started attacking South African companies in

Nigeria.

He said that targetting South African companies in Nigeria for attack

is, for Nigerians, a classic case of cutting off your nose to spite your face, because the investors in such companies, especially MTN and Shoprite, are Nigerians.

Alhaji Mohammed said the majority of the workers in the South African

companies operating in Nigeria are also Nigerians, meaning that its

Nigerian workers who will be hardest hit if such companies are forced

to shut down for fear of attacks.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is already taking

decisive measures to put an end to the persistent xenophobic attacks

against Nigerians in South Africa.

”President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a Special Envoy to convey

to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, his

concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the

situation.

”Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, acting

on the instruction of Mr. President, has summoned the South African

High Commissioner to Nigeria to get a brief on the situation; express

Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and secure

assurance of the safety of their lives and property,” the Minister

said.