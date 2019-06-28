Ladesope Ladelokun

Vice President Osinbajo has expressed the readiness of the Federal Government to leverage efforts and the resourcefulness of youths to grow the technology space.

Osinbajo said this while interacting with interested investors and foreign policy experts on Nigeria’s economic prospects and related matters at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City in the United States during the week.

The Vice President opined that the potential, effort and the impact being made by Nigerians can make the country roll out indigenous technology solutions that can seamlessly transform the global space.

According to Nigeria’s number two citizen, the potential of the country in technology and entertainment has continued to attract huge attention, adding that Nigeria is not just among the top ten telephone users in the world but the highest number of people who use the internet on their phones.

He further stressed that Nigeria was number two in mobile internet banking, adding that Nigeria can boast of 17 million people on Facebook.

Also, the VP submits that Microsoft has announced that it will establish a $100 million African Development Centre in Nigeria.

Reacting to the ongoing international dispute involving some global technology firms and the issue of 5G, Osinbajo said:

“We do not have those complications (comparatively) in taking decisions in that regard. But, we practically welcome every company that wants to do business with us in Nigeria. Huawei is in Nigeria and so are all the other technology companies.

“We haven’t gone through any kind of decision making for rolling out the 5G technology; as a matter of fact, we are going to roll out 5G ourselves. Talking about the equipment and technology; how did the Chinese get it? How did anyone else get the technology? We will do it ourselves.”