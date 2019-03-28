FG to investigate fire outbreak at NPC

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The federal government has concluded arrangements to set up a committee to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak that occurred on Wednesday at the office of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), Abuja.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, while inspecting the scene of the fire.

Sen. Ngige, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Nwankwo Alo, expressed shock and sadness at the incident and pledged government’s full support in cushioning its effect.

The minister gave the assurance that more preventive measures would be put in place at the centre to forestall future occurrences.

Director-General, National Productivity Centre, Kashim Akor, while expressing sadness over the incident, noted that the fire recorded no casualty.

He appreciated the quick response of the Federal Fire Service, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in containing the fire from spreading beyond a section of the building.

The director-general also commended the Ministry of Labour and Employment for their quick and prompt visit following a distress call put across to the ministry.