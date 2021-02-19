FG to help Nasarawa with rural roads for easy transportation of produce

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has assured Nasarawa government that the ministry will support the state in the dualization of some of its rural roads to ease movement of agricultural produce.

The minister made this known while receiving Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule in Abuja.

A statement by the ministry yesterday, noted that the dualization will attract more investors, fast-track agricultural development and increase food production in the state.

Nanono also commended the vast and enormous agricultural potentials in the state, saying that if harnessed, would advance job and wealth creation opportunities especially for the teaming youth and boost the nation’s economic growth.

Nanono said that the Federal Government would sustain its collaboration with Nasarawa to reposition it as a major industrial state that would employ well over 30,000 youths.

Nanono said that the state is key to the agricultural development of the country because of its vast potentials.

“You can virtually grow anything in Nasarawa State from maize to rice to sugarcane etc. The state holds the future for a strong agricultural, and industrial sector revolution”, he said.

In his remarks, Sule solicited the support of the Federal Government to pilot the dualization and construction of some rural roads across the state.

He also appealed for the inclusion of the state in the Rural Access and the Agricultural Marketing Project (RAMP) because of its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory.

