FG to extend TSA coverage to foreign accounts

Mathew Dadiya- Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that it was working towards implementing the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to cover foreign accounts.

The Minister for Finance, Mrs Zainab Amed, disclosed this on Tuesday at a budget defence session with key revenue generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

organised by the House of Representatives joint committee on finance, appropriation, aids, loans and debt management under the Chairmanship of Hon. Babangida Ibrahim.

According to the minister, “we are working now to implement the TSA to cover foreign accounts operated by government agencies in order to broaden the net and minimise leakages.”

She explained that the federal government had evolved a new revenue strategic growth agenda developed by her ministry to ensure a sustainable revenue flow system.

According to the Minister, “we have identified new revenue streams and we’re working to tap into them, especially the identification of new taxes for which we are working with the FIRS to bring that to fruition, of course with an amendment to relevant tax laws.”

She assured that her Ministry was doing everything possible to ensure that all revenues due for the Federal government were adequately captured and remitted accordingly.