FG to engage 9th Assembly on N8.92trn 2019 Budget

Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federation Government will dialogue with the incoming 9th national assembly members to address areas where the 2019 Budget was reduced.

President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to build on the momentum gathered in his first tenure.

The minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma stated this Tuesday in Abuja at the breakdown session of 2019 FGN approved Budget of N8.92 trillion.

Details Later ….