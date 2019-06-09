FG to employ all qualified, licensed teachers

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, says every qualified and licensed teacher would be employed as part of efforts to rid the system of unqualified teachers.

Echono said this while monitoring the May Diet of the Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination organized by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in Abuja on Saturday.

“We are dead serious about implementing the policy and we are also working very hard to ensure that we also are ready.

“The first thing that is going to happen is that TRCN and NTI are compiling a database of qualified teachers, those that have been certified, those who have taken this examination who are unemployed.

“And we are going to do it and even segregate them state by state and make them available to each state.

“That is going to be the starting point, that anybody who has been certified as a teacher should be employed because we have no excuse for that.