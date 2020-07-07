As part of the federal government efforts in fast-tracking industrialisation and aid more investment into the country through export, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Adesoji Adesugba as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

The President’s approval was given in a letter addressed to the minister, dated June 26, 2020, and signed by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President.

In a document made available to the newsmen by the Media Assistant to Minister of Trade and Investment, Mr Julius Toba-Jegede, stated that the minister commended President Buhari’s appointment of Adesugba, expressing confidence over the choice of Adesugba, as his wealth of experience coupled with his academic exposure would add value to the attainment of NEPZA’s core mandate.

He urged the new appointee to pilot the affairs of the agency with transparency, and an open-door policy that will accelerate the Federal Government’s target for economic zones across the country, especially in job creation.

Adesugba, a specialist in investment promotion and economic development is a lawyer and a veteran of business promotion within and outside Nigeria. Adesugba renown for his proficiency in organisational development and institutional reforms. He has combined the best in private sector entrepreneurial acumen with an expert ability to navigate public sector practice.

Adesugba is the national legal adviser of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the chairman of its Education Committee.