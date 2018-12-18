FG to adopt national policy on, migration, IDPs

Like this: Like Loading...

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerian citizens especially youths to desist from embarking on “perilous journeys” through deserts and sea crossings that normally take their lives, saying that the Federal Government will adopt a national policy on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Buhari noted that the policy which would help to regulate the internal displacement crisis and complement the fight against insurgency was in the process of adoption. The President said this on Monday at the 2018 National Migration Dialogue with the theme, “Realising the Sustainable Development Goals for all including migrants, refugees and internally displaced persons,” at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. He said: “I wish to implore our citizens, especially the youth who constitute the larger population of those who decide to take these perilous journeys through deserts and sea crossings and end up losing their lives to desist. “I advise them to tap into various Government programmes in order to change their lives and improve their standards of living.” The president reiterated his administration’s commitment to the realisation of the SGDs with a focus to delivering hope for all citizens and migrants as well. He noted that the 2018 dialogue was holding at a time the world was grappling with migration challenges and countries are exploring measures for enhancing the positive impact of migration on development within the context of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Buhari expressed gratitude to international partners, especially the government of Switzerland through Swiss Development Cooperation, the European Union delegation among others for their support and cooperation. He noted that December 18 has been set aside by the United Nations to celebrate international migrants whose number have risen to 258 million and appreciate their innumerable contributions to national and human capital development. His words: “We celebrate their joys and happiness and more so recognise their sacrifices, pains and sorrows. “Since the inaugural celebration in 2014, Nigeria has marked this day with a National Dialogue on Migration. “Migration governance in Nigeria has seen continuous improvement since the expansion of NCFRMI mandate to include the coordination of all migration-related matters in the country as well as the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons in the Nation. “This is evidenced by various Government interventions and programs aiming to provide IDPs, Refugees and Migrants with the best tools to become self-reliant. “Concrete examples of our efforts include, the evacuation of hundreds of Nigerian Migrants from Libya which was overseen by a delegation of top Government officials, the protection-based activities being offered to asylum seekers and refugees in Nigeria, as well as the planned safe and voluntary return of the thousands of Nigerians currently living as asylum seekers in Cameroun through a tripartite agreement between Nigeria, Cameroun and UNHCR. “These are all well thought out activities that will ensure Nigeria remains a migrant-friendly Nation. “The theme of this year’s dialogue is “Realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for all including migrants, refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).” Migration does not matter just because migrants add to development. Migration also matters because migrants are first and foremost human beings, and are therefore entitled to their fundamental human rights. “While we explore, strengthen and promote the migration and development issues, let us not forget the first responsibility we owe to our common humanity, namely, working for the wellbeing of persons of concern, promoting and protecting the rights of each citizen. “Our approach to migration must, therefore, be total. As we follow our citizens living outside the country to ensure that they are respected and treated with dignity, we also have the same responsibility to the millions of non-citizens living and working within our own borders. “I am encouraged to know that Nigeria has made efforts in the fight against irregular migration. Apart from approving a National Migration Policy which is an overall framework for the governance of migration in the country, the Federal Government has fared well on the implementation of poverty alleviation programs through empowerment, such as N-Power; The Federal Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programs (GEEP) such as; the Trader Moni and Market Moni Schemes, Improvement of Infrastructure in order to provide an enabling environment for entrepreneurs. Earlier in her address, the Federal Commissioner for National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Sadiya Farouq, said that the event was an indication of the strong commitment of the Nigerian government to the promotion of the plight of her citizens on the move and those forcibly displaced within and outside the country. She said it also demonstrates the responsiveness of the current Administration to emerging national and global issues and trends, adding that “It goes further to boost the image of Nigeria among the comity of nations.” Farouq expressed confidence that with critical stakeholders in the migration and development spheres present, they will generate ideas for solving most of the challenges that international migration poses to nation and identify steps to proactively take to realize full development potentials of migration. Head of EU delegation to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, said the migration has the good, the bad and the ugly side. He encouraged government to minimize the bad and eliminate the ugly side of it which includes breaking up the gangs that traffic human beings. He said Nigeria should encourage the good which is the remittances back home, develop those in the Diaspora and eliminate the effect of brain drain. “We are ready to invest in Africa, we are ready to strengthen our cooperation to break criminal gangs, working with Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) on border strategies, work with students on easy way gain education, encourage European banks to inject the much needed funds into Africa’s s economy,,” Karlsen assured. Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Georg Steiner, pledged his country’s commitment to partner with Nigeria to development a comprehensive strategy to migration management.