FG tasks NIPOST on revenue generation — Daily Times Nigeria

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Engr. Festus Yusufu Daudu has charged NIPOST management to come up with innovations that would enhance their revenue generation.

Daudu said this on Wednesday during the official presentation of the SERVICOM Compliant Evaluation Report on NIPOST by the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemili in Abuja.

In a statement by the Ministry’s head of information, press and public relations, Mrs Phil Oshodin, the Permanent Secretary affirmed that the Ministry is aware of the challenges of NIPOST.

Notwithstanding, he urged the management to come up with innovative ideas that would improve revenue generation for the organization.

According to him “We are in the era of technology; NIPOST has no excuse to complain about revenue generation. You have to devise other means of generating revenue and ensure quality service to the citizens”.

He said the main objectives of every government globally is service delivery to his people , to make life better for the citizens adding that SERVICOM Compliant Evaluation report is not meant to witch hunt any agencies but it is a means of looking into the strength and weakness of MDAs.

The Permanent Secretary further assured that the report would be look into by the Ministry, so that areas of encouragement and what the management needs to do to encourage NIPOST will be analysed.

In his remarks, the Chief Operating Officer, NIPOST, Mr. Yahaya Ahmadu Rufai representing the Postmaster- General said they are happy with the report which has unveiled some of the challenges NIPOST is facing.

He added NIPOST has been out of Federal capital budget for over two decades, we sustain our operations through internally generated revenue which is very meagre.

Earlier, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemili added that her team visited 22 NIPOST locations to interact with staff and customers and identify service gaps existing in those offices and services, this led to recommendations from their findings on how to improve services and ensure customers satisfaction.