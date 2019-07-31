The federal government has tasked the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) to use its review period to make its mandates more relevant to the needs of Nigerians.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja, while inaugurating the 15-man National Governing Council of AUDA-NEPAD.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Department, Dr. Habiba Lawal, Mustapha explained that the agency, including the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) as envisioned by its founders was a strategic policy framework for Africa’s renewal and rebirth.

The aims according to him are to eradicate poverty and to place member countries, individually and collectively on a path of sustainable growth and development.

Mustapha added that the agency was also expected to participate actively in the world economy and body polity.

“One of your immediate responsibilities is to drive the process of Nigeria’s Second Peer Review which is expected to consider the impact of domestic policies on internal political stability and economic growth.

“You are also to promote mutual accountability, as well as ensure compliance with best practices, for effecting progress towards achieving the agreed standards and goals, taking into account the particular circumstances of our country,” he said.

The SGF urged the agency to focus on the deepening of democratic practices, while strengthening achievements, disseminating best practices and rectifying underlying deficiencies in governance and socio-economic development processes in Nigeria.

“With the inauguration of this AUDA- NEPAD/APRM’s governing council, our dear country is at a strategic leadership position with the major responsibility of being a role model for other African countries.

“Nigeria is at the position to make the APRM review process more relevant to citizens’ needs, more cost-effective and in tune with the agenda 2063 priorities and goals towards the ongoing transformation of AUDA- NEPAD/APRM,” he said.

In her remarks, National Coordinator/Chief Executive, AUDA-NEPAD, Mrs. Gloria Akobundu, said that the appointment of the national governing council was in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of the agency’s mandate.

While presenting the agency’s governing council to the SGF, Akobundu enlightened the members on the key flagship programmes of the agency which is under review.

The programmes, according to Akobundu, are reform/domestication of AUDA-NEPAD, second country assessment process/review, implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals/monitoring and evaluation, and realisation of African Union agenda 2063.

She listed others to include early warning on election and violence/voters education, harnessing skills/entrepreneurship and strengthening Public-Private Partnership, and peer reviewing/governance.