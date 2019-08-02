The federal government has called on the Gombe state government to provide security at all the grazing reserves in the state.

Director of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Gombe state, Dr. Musa Inuwa, made the call in an interview in Gombe on Friday.

He said the grazing reserves in Tukulma village of Akko and Wawazange village of Dukku Local Government Areas were being encroached upon, especially the one at Wawazange.

“We are appealing to Governor Inuwa Yahaya to provide security for the pasture plots established by ministry to allow it mature,” the director said.

He said the two grazing reserves in the state were 60, 000 hectares, 55, 000 in Tukulma and the remaining 5, 000 in Wawazange, adding that if the reserves were properly secured for three years, it would allow the pasture to mature and regenerate.

“We also want the state government to direct relevant ministries in the state to take charge of the routine management of the entire infrastructure established by the ministry,” Inuwa added.

He said the ministry has embarked on some infrastructural development in the state such as 30.9 kilometre rural roads, 12 solar power boreholes, four rural markets, cottage rice, groundnut mills and solar power streets light spreads across 27 rural communities in the state.

The aim of all the projects, the director stated is to boost food production in Gombe state and the country at large to provide means of livelihood for rural dwellers.