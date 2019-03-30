FG tasked to be committed to cleaner environment

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate Committee on Environment has urged federal government to show more seriousness towards environmental clean -up and protection.

The demand was made during the interaction between committee members and the Minister of Environment, Hassan Suleiman at the 2019 budget defence session.

According to the senators, the ministry’s commitment towards handling environmental issues has not been encouraging in spite of the huge budgetary allocations over the years.

They further expressed hope that the sum of $170 million deposited into the Ogoni clean up trust fund will be judiciously utilized, even as the ministry is requesting for increased funding.

Meanwhile, as reactions continue to trail the selection of principal officers of the 9th Senate, the senator representing Kaduna South, Suleiman Hunkuyi has called for the adoption of a truly democratic process as prescribed in the Senate rules and standing order.

He further urged senators who will be gracing the 9th Senate to uphold the sanctity of the hallowed chamber by electing the very best individuals as leaders.