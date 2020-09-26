FG swears in chairman, member of investments & securities tribunal

By Philip Clement

The Federal Government through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has sworn-in the chairman and member of the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST).

Barrister Azi Amos Isaac was appointed for the first term of five years as the chairman, and Barrister Nosa Smart Osemwengie, who was re-appointed for the second term of four years, as a member of the IST respectively.

In an address, Mrs Ahmed said the Investments and Securities Tribunal had in the past five years suffered some setbacks due to mismanagement, called for cooperation among members to enable the Tribunal to carry out its duties effectively.

She also urged the members to work towards stabilizing the Tribunal to sanitizing the capital market and boost investors confidence.

The newly appointed Chairman, Amos Azi on behalf of other members promised to continue to take the Investments and Securities Tribunal to greater heights.

The high point of the event was taking of the oath by Amos Azi and Smart Osemwemge which was witnessed by the Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission, Alhaji Lamido Yuguda.

The Investments and Securities Tribunal is an independent and specialized judicial body established to interpret and adjudicate on all capital market and investments civil disputes.