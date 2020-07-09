FG suspends reopening of schools, gives reasons

Education Minister Mallam Adamu Adamu said SSSIII pupils will not be participating in the upcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations, adding that the reopening of schools have been suspended.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the seventh weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the minister said there is no date for resumption of schools yet.

The development negated a directive by the President Task Force (PTF) Control to states to begin the process of reopening schools for the resumption of pupils in exit classes.

Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who gave the directive during the Monday briefing of the PTF, said schools should reopen to prepare the pupils for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSSCE) scheduled to begin on August 4.

But, announcing the U-turn on Wednesday, Adamu said he would prefer that pupils lose an academic session than to expose them to dangers.

He appealed to state governments that had announced the reopening of schools to reconsider their decision for the sake of the pupils’ safety.

Speaking on the effect the decision to keep schools closed could have on JSSIII and SSSIII pupils, the minister said Nigeria would not open the schools yet, not even for the WAEC, which is a regionally-control programme.