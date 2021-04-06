FG summons ASUU to emergency meeting over looming strike

In a bid to avoid another industrial action, the Federal Government has invited the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to an urgent meeting. Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Bem Goong, announced the parley in a statement on Monday.

Goong said the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu will chair the meeting on the union’s “threat to embark on another round of strike” According to the statement, “The emergency meeting is to hold tomorrow, the 6th of April 2021 (Today), at 11:00 am in the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.”

ASUU had called off a nine month-old strike in January 2021. In March, the body accused the government of refusal to implement some agreements reached with it. The union accused authorities of breaching a “no victimisation clause” deal reached during the dialogue that led to the suspension of its industrial action.

Chairman, University of Ibadan – ASUU, Professor Ayo Akinwole, said the Accountant General of the Federation was yet to pay two to ten-month salaries.

ASUU further accused the Buhari administration of deducting housing funds from ASUU members who did not subscribe to the scheme “and refused to refund same to respective accounts.”

The parties still have a running battle over the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), among others.