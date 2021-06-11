FG starts auctioning off seized assets from looters

The Federal Government has commenced the bidding process for the sale of assets recovered from individuals through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Daily Times gathered that the development was revealed in a statement issued by the National Association of Auctioneers on Thursday.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Inter-ministerial Committee set up by the government to handle sales of the assets under the Ministry of Justice opened the bid for the sales of the assets in Abuja yesterday.

Commending the manner in which the opening of the bid was conducted, the National President of the association, Aliyu Kiliya, urged the committee to uphold uprightness in the process of selling the assets.

He said, “All the procedures for Bureau for Public Prosecution and the Stores Regulation should be followed to the latter. The committee should do a diligent job not to allow any space for litigation in future as the items involved are very sensitive.

“Knowledgeable persons should handle the sales which involved items not only in Nigeria but overseas, so as not to put all the efforts in disrepute.”

In his remarks, the association’s General Secretary, Isibor Abhulimen, pointed out that the process of recruitment of professionals was key in conducting sales which involved huge sums of money.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has directed all managing directors of banks, their deputies and executive directors to submit their asset declaration forms, Naija News reports.