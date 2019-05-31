FG solicits robust implementation of projects by UNFPA partners

The Federal Government has solicited support of Implementing Partners (IPs) of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in achieving robust implementation of projects and programmes in Nigeria.

Mrs. Elizabeth Egharevba, the Director, International Cooperation, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, MBNP, made the appeal at a two-day stakeholders meeting of National Task Force on Partners in Population and Development (PPD) and national IPs of UNFPA supported programmes on Thursday Abuja.

The National Task Force for PPD is a committee constituted to facilitate the implementation of the resolutions of the board of the PPD at the end of every annual inter-ministerial meeting.

Egharevba said the forum was for IPs of UNFPA, Ministries, Departments and Agencies and MBNP to jointly reflect on implementation, achievement and challenges of past projects to achieve a robust implementation in future.

“We at the ministry encourage the implementing partners to sustain good practices and adhere to the rules guiding the projects and programmes implementation.

“It is our hope that all stakeholders will participate actively and the recommendation from the meeting will help address the gaps that may be found in our implementation in various organisations,’’ Egharevba said.

She added that UNFPA had been a reliable partner in Nigeria’s development drive in areas of reproductive health, family planning, population and development as well as humanitarian support for Nigeria.

Dr Faniran Sanjo, the Deputy Director, Internal Cooperation Department, MBNP, said the meeting comprises of about 45 agencies, including federal MDAs and NGOs supported by UNFPA in delivering their mandate in the country.

Sanjo said the agencies and organisations are UNFPA’s IPs in areas of reproductive health, family planning, population and development, and humanitarian services in the country.

He listed some agencies and NGOs as National Population Commission, Federal Ministry of Health, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), National Primary Health Development Agency, John Snow Incorporated and Marie Stopes, among others.

He said the meeting was for organisations to review their work plan with UNFPA, from January to May, 2019, in order to identify achievements, challenges and suggestions to enable fruitful implementation at the end of the year.

Mr Dashe Dasogot, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, UNFPA, appreciated the efforts of the IPs in the implementation of their projects and programmes so far.

Dasogot said the meeting was for the IPs to show case key results that are tangible and to identify challenges and suggestions on how such can be mitigated.

He urged the IPs to ensure that they implement all programmes and projects planned for the year