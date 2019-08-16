By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the President Muhammadu Buhar -led All Progressives Congress (APC) to as a matter of urgency disclose the whereabouts of Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata.

Recall that Dadiyata, a social activist and PDP new media personality,who is a lecturer at the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina state, has been missing since August 8 with no official information from the federal government and its agencies on his whereabouts or the offences he allegedly committed.

The protesting youth who stormed the Unity Fountain, Abuja, on Thursday morning with various placards reading “#Where is Dadyata!” called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to release him or charge him to court, adding that the Buhari administration has run foul of the constitution by detaining him beyond 48 hours without a validly obtained court order.

Head of New Media, PDP, Anthony Ehilebo, who addressed the press on behalf of the aggrieved youth, said that the number of protests embarked upon since 2015 when the Buhari administration was inaugurated has become uncountable due to its draconian policies.

He said that “Dadiyata is a vocal member of society known for holding government accountable. He has not been accused of any crime and his right to free speech and fair hearing still stands as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.

“He ought to have been charged to court within 48 hours of his arrest, but this has not been done and there has been no contact with him since he was abducted. Our call right now is where is Dadiyata?

“This abduction, the subsequent silence on it and the absence of a response to various demands for answers is indicative of an attack on the civil freedom that exists for citizens of Nigeria. It also indicates a disregard for the wishes and welfare of the citizens whom the government is called to serve and protect.

“No citizen should be stopped from exercising their right to free speech. This abduction of Dadiyata directly counters this right as guaranteed by the constitution and we ask that he be immediately released and the process of rule of law followed.”

Also speaking, the North West Coordinator of PDP New Media, Andrew Enantomhen, added that Dadiyata’s family and friends deserve to know the whereabouts of Dadiyata and called on the DSS to clear themselves of the allegation.

The group vowed to continue with the protest until Dadiyata regains his freedom