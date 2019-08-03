Temitope Adebayo

The Federal Government has postponed the planned repair works scheduled to begin August 3, 2019, on the Berger to Ogun River axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway due to too many religious activities billed for the week.

According to sources at the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing just sent a memo to the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Salaam Taiwo Olufemi informing him of the shift in date of the planned repair works by Julius Berger.

But a source had hinted that the repair works may not start until Monday, September 2.

The ministry source who spoke with Tribune Online, however, begged not to be quoted as she, as of the press time was yet to be given the nod to speak officially on the matter.

She explained that the Ministry was waiting for the Federal Government to issue a statement on the new development before saying anything officially on it.

“The Perm. Sec. just got notified of the postponement, so we are waiting for the Federal Government to issue a statement on the postponement,” the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation source stated.

It will be recalled that the announcement of the rehabilitation works of the Berger to Ogun River section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by the Federal Government during a week packed with various religious activities generated a lot of controversies from various public and religious leaders across the country.