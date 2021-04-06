FG seeks Miyetti Allah’s help to end security challenges in Nigeria

The Federal Government on Monday called for collaboration with the Miyetti Allah group towards ridding the country of the security challenges facing it.

The President, in a statement on Monday by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, stressed the commitment of his administration to work with all members of the Miyetti Allah society in a bid to rid Nigeria of the activities of terrorists, kidnappers and bandits.

President Buhari made this known in a condolence message to the government and people of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.

The President described the late state leader, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini, who was among those murdered as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the subregion.

In praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, President Buhari urged the Fulani leaders in the state to choose new leaders who will build on the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.